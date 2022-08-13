Don-key (DON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million

Don-key (DON) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $1.27 million worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00019966 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00262033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000707 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,936,867 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Don-key Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.