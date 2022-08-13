Dock (DOCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.48 Million

Dock (DOCK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $20.48 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,473.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00191292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00128454 BTC.

About Dock

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 797,297,807 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dock is dock.io. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io.

Dock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

