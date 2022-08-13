Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DCBO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Price Performance

Docebo stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Docebo has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.40 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Docebo had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 165.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 547,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 66,836 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 22.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 70.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.