Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $73.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCBO. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Docebo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Docebo by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Docebo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Docebo by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Docebo by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Price Performance

Docebo stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. Docebo has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. Docebo had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Docebo’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.