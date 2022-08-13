Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Kenneth J. Mahon Sells 20,000 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Kenneth J. Mahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $688,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 328,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,316,554.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens cut Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 95,487 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

