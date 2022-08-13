Digital Fitness 24-Hour Volume Tops $254,654.00 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $254,654.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 24% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015015 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038692 BTC.
About Digital Fitness
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,773,256 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
