Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.13

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Dicker Data’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.86.

In other Dicker Data news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$11.60 ($8.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,000.00 ($20,279.72). In other Dicker Data news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$11.60 ($8.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,000.00 ($20,279.72). Also, insider Fiona Brown acquired 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.90 ($7.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$83,810.10 ($58,608.46). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,189 shares of company stock valued at $214,260.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

