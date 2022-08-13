Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £8,262 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 216 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($46.22) per share, with a total value of £8,262 ($9,983.08).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Monday, July 11th, Javier Ferrán acquired 234 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,541 ($42.79) per share, with a total value of £8,285.94 ($10,012.01).

On Friday, June 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 235 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($42.54) per share, with a total value of £8,274.35 ($9,998.01).

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,833.50 ($46.32) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,655.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,717.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,738.21. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66).

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.82 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGE. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($50.14) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.56) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,124 ($49.83).

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.