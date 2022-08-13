DHT (NYSE:DHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

DHT Stock Performance

DHT stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. DHT’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of DHT

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DHT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,473,000 after purchasing an additional 522,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DHT by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 260,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 21.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185,884 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 12.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 994,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 110,333 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 63.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 528,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 206,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

