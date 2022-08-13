DHT (NYSE:DHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.
DHT stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. DHT’s payout ratio is -42.11%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DHT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,473,000 after purchasing an additional 522,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DHT by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 260,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 21.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185,884 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 12.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 994,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 110,333 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 63.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 528,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 206,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
