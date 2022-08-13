Dexlab (DXL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.69 Million

Dexlab (DXL) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Dexlab coin can currently be bought for $0.0893 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. Dexlab has a market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $3,607.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dexlab has traded down 23% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00038327 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Dexlab Profile
Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dexlab Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Dexlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dexlab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.