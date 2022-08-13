Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.45) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC set a €22.50 ($22.96) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($22.45) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

Deutsche EuroShop Stock Up 0.1 %

ETR:DEQ opened at €25.22 ($25.73) on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €13.26 ($13.53) and a 52-week high of €22.60 ($23.06). The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.71.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.