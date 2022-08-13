Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($21.33) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €20.97 ($21.40) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.47. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($33.64).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

