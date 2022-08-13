Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $138.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.30.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.1 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.92.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 323.8% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 39,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 174,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 80,725 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after buying an additional 33,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.