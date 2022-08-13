Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 227,255 Shares

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $1,011,284.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,743,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,807,146.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $622,500.00.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXLG opened at $4.28 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $127.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

