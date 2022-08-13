DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on DMTK. Cowen decreased their price objective on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
DermTech stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56.
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
