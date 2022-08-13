DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTKGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DMTK. Cowen decreased their price objective on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

DermTech Price Performance

DermTech stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DermTech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 180.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in DermTech by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in DermTech by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 196,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 159,150 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in DermTech by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.