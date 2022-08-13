Depth Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $76.00 (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Depth Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Depth Token has traded up 42.3% against the dollar. Depth Token has a total market capitalization of $19,449.89 and $76.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,545.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00037460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00128625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00064445 BTC.

Depth Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Depth Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

