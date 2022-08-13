Delphy (DPY) Trading Up 4% This Week

Delphy (DPY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $350,875.53 and approximately $18,915.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,441.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063756 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. "

