Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Delhi Bank Price Performance

Shares of Delhi Bank stock remained flat at $20.50 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. Delhi Bank has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Delhi Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

About Delhi Bank

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers in Delaware County, New York. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

