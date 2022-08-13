Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$57.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.41 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DH. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.92.

DH stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. 677,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,754. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -69.42. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,908 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 89,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

