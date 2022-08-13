DeFi Bids (BID) Market Cap Reaches $79,394.39

DeFi Bids (BID) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $79,394.39 and approximately $239.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded down 73.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,389.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004122 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00128246 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00063760 BTC.

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,393,509 coins and its circulating supply is 22,954,596 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

