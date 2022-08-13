Deeper Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $28.26 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00038698 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

