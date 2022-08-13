Deeper Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $28.26 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002265 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014780 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00038698 BTC.
About Deeper Network
Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.
Deeper Network Coin Trading
