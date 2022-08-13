DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,698.07

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,698.07 ($68.85) and traded as low as GBX 5,290 ($63.92). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,328 ($64.38), with a volume of 125,689 shares traded.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($87.60) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($90.62) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut DCC to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 7,500 ($90.62) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($67.06) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,852 ($82.79).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 1,679.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,228.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,692.61.
In other news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,587 ($67.51) per share, for a total transaction of £55,870 ($67,508.46).
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
