DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
DBVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.
DBVT opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.47. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
