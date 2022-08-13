DAV Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $49.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $504,393.71 and $49.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

GeoCoin (GEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000282 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

CCA Coin (CCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00040366 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DAV Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.