Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Datadog also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.17 EPS.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,947. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,583.58 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average is $121.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Datadog to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.30.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,378.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,877.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,378.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,877.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,426 shares of company stock valued at $13,525,350 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

