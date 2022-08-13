DAO Maker Price Reaches $1.99 on Top Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $166.00 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00008126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00038698 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 coins and its circulating supply is 83,510,678 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

