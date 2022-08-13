Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRUY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,247. Daimler Truck has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTRUY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

