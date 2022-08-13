DAD Market Cap Tops $21.97 Million (DAD)

DAD (DAD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last week, DAD has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One DAD coin can now be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $21.97 million and approximately $339,780.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,555.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004095 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00037432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00128658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00063878 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,583,232 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

Buying and Selling DAD

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.