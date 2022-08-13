Dacxi 1-Day Volume Tops $78,083.00 (DACXI)

Dacxi (DACXI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Dacxi has a total market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $78,083.00 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dacxi has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Dacxi coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038634 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014047 BTC.
Dacxi Profile
Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 coins. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @DacxiGlobal.
Buying and Selling Dacxi
Receive News & Updates for Dacxi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dacxi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.