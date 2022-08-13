DA Davidson Raises AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Price Target to $72.00

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

AAON Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AAON opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.33 million. AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $1,321,481.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,186.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $177,205.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $1,321,481.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,186.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,877 shares of company stock worth $1,983,909. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of AAON by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 123,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of AAON by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 422,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after buying an additional 134,897 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

