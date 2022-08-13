DA Davidson Lowers Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Price Target to $2.50

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $4.25 to $2.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Doma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Compass Point started coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of DOMA opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. Doma has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $317.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Doma had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of Doma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $61,709.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,977,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,861,442.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Doma by 208.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 538,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Doma by 298.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 995,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Doma by 48.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 45,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

