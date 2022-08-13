DA Davidson Increases Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target to $20.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE:MOD opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $866.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $45,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,389.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 127,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

