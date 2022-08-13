Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) COO James Randolph Rowland Sells 9,885 Shares

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) COO James Randolph Rowland sold 9,885 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $121,486.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Randolph Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, James Randolph Rowland sold 16,994 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $200,019.38.

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Performance

Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,256 shares during the period. BC Partners Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,816,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,080,000 after acquiring an additional 473,991 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 506.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 309,783 shares during the period.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

