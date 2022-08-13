Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $45.51 or 0.00185852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $4,129.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005461 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00546235 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005344 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

