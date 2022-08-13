CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $180.00 at Mizuho

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Summit Insights lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $147.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.12. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $17,046,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in CyberArk Software by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

