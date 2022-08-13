CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Up 111.7% in July

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CURR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 119,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 245.24% and a negative return on equity of 84.95%.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies to enhance drug safety, efficacy, and patient adherence. It operates through two segments, Cure and Sera Labs. The company's pharmaceutical drug programs include CUREfilm Blue, a sildenafil oral thin film (OTF) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; CUREfilm Canna, a cannabinoid product with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles using microCURE and CUREfilm technology; CUREfilm Anti-Viral, an orally bio-available anti-viral of an existing therapeutic leveraging existing pre-clinical/clinical safety and toxicity data; and CUREfilm Central Nervous System, a novel dosage form to treat mental health disorders, such as depression, PTSD, addiction disorders, obsessive compulsive disorders, and anxiety.

