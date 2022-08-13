Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after purchasing an additional 264,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,793,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.60.

CMI opened at $227.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.42 and its 200-day moving average is $205.53. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

