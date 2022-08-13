Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.65 EPS

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($1.65), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Cullinan Oncology Price Performance
NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of -0.21. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Insider Transactions at Cullinan Oncology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 474.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullinan Oncology (CGEM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.