Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.65 EPS

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($1.65), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Cullinan Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of -0.21. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Transactions at Cullinan Oncology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 751,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,265,356.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,058,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,647,394. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 751,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $8,265,356.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,058,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,647,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,931 shares of company stock worth $2,229,723 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 474.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

