Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.65 EPS

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEMGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($1.65), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Cullinan Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of -0.21. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Transactions at Cullinan Oncology

In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 751,396 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,265,356.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,058,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,647,394. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,931 shares of company stock worth $2,229,723 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 474.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullinan Oncology



Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

