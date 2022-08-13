CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Tops $0.0092 on Major Exchanges

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. CUDOS has a market cap of $26.10 million and $896,248.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One CUDOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,465.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004161 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002090 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00037413 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00128597 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063658 BTC.
CUDOS Profile
CUDOS (CRYPTO:CUDOS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CUDOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUDOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.