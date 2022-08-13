Cubiex Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (CBIX)

Cubiex (CBIX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Cubiex has a total market cap of $73,985.30 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cubiex has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014783 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00038709 BTC.
About Cubiex
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports.
Cubiex Coin Trading
