CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.51 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CUBE traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $137,023,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $2,002,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.