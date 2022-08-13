CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.51 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.
CubeSmart Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSE:CUBE traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $137,023,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $2,002,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.