CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.47-$2.51 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

CubeSmart Stock Up 2.3 %

CUBE stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 110,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

