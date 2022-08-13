CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CRT.UN opened at C$17.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.25 and a 52 week high of C$18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

