CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,880,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,616,438. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

