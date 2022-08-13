Csenge Advisory Group Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.45 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.30.

