CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

CS Disco Stock Performance

LAW stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $69.41.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAW shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CS Disco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen cut CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $39,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,382.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CS Disco by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in CS Disco by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.