CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Cowen currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

LAW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.62.

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of LAW stock traded down $15.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. 13,718,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,697. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at CS Disco

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $39,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CS Disco by 104.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in CS Disco by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

