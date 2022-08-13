CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00.

LAW has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.62.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco Trading Down 53.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LAW traded down $15.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,718,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,697. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94.

Insider Activity

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $39,606.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,885 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at $355,905,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.