Crowny (CRWNY) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Crowny has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $769,146.61 and $118,683.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00038918 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.