Crowny (CRWNY) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Crowny has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $769,146.61 and $118,683.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002281 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014746 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00038918 BTC.
About Crowny
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
Buying and Selling Crowny
