Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Crown ElectroKinetics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 367,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 118,217 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Crown ElectroKinetics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 451,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 139.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 504,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown ElectroKinetics ( NASDAQ:CRKN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Dawson James lowered their price objective on Crown ElectroKinetics from $4.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

